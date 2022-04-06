ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

JAVAUGHN E. JOHNSON, SR. “Big Jay”

miamitimesonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur hearts are still saddened, but our memories of you...

www.miamitimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Peter Bowles, ‘To The Manor Born’ Star, Dies at 85

Peter Bowles, the British star of shows including “To The Manor Born” and “Rumpole of the Bailey,” has died. He was 85. Bowles died from cancer, according to his agency Gavin Barker Associates. More from Variety. The agency said in a statement: “The actor Peter Bowles...
CELEBRITIES
Frank Mastropolo

Jackie Wilson Said It Was 'Reet Petite'

Van Morrison Pays Tribute to His Musical Influences. In early 1972, Van Morrison went into San Francisco’s Pacific High Studios to record a song his band had performed only once before the session. It would appear on Saint Dominic’s Preview, Morrison’s sixth studio LP. The album comes roaring out of the gate with the tune: “Jackie Wilson Said (I’m in Heaven When You Smile).”

Comments / 0

Community Policy