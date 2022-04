The Government did not try to cover up reports stating that Grenfell-style cladding was unsafe for use on high-rise buildings 15 years before the fatal fire, an inquiry has heard.Senior civil servant Brian Martin, who had been in charge of official building regulations guidance on fire safety for 17 years by the time of the blaze which killed 72 people on June 14 2017, is giving evidence during phase two of the Grenfell inquiry.The 2002 reports were commissioned by Anthony Burd, who was a fire safety professional at the then-Department for Environment, Trade and the Regions, and was later head...

POLITICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO