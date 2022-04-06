This robot 'learned' how to peel a banana simply by watching

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

DIY Photography

Watch this beginner’s gimbal guide and learn how to get smoothest footage possible out of your camera

Gimbals are more popular now than they ever have been and their popularity will no doubt continue to rise in the future as they become more advanced, more accessible and higher-end features come to lower end and lower-cost models. But if you’ve never used one before, they can be a bit of a learning curve to get used to so that you’re shooting nice smooth steady footage.
NewsBreak
Technology
Taste Of Home

How Many Bananas Are in a Cup? Here’s How to Measure Bananas

Bananas are one of the most versatile ingredients for baking, whether you’re using them to add flavor and texture or as a baking substitution. From classic banana bread to other treats like banana bars, banana cake or banana oat muffins, they’re the star of the show. But how exactly do you measure bananas for a recipe?
WTOL-TV

We learn how to survive quicksand

Learn survival techniques and use your mind in a new way. Check out the “Worst Case Scenario” exhibit at the Imagination Station.
MySanAntonio

Learn how to code for $30

There's almost nothing worst than applying to what feels like a billion jobs and not hearing back from a single one. Sure, you feel pretty good about your resume, but if you had to guess, could you think of what might be missing from it off the top of your head? Yep, that's right. It's knowing how to code. You see, in today's workforce, most positions in any kind of business or corporate setting are actually looking for people who can do that position's responsibilities and code. Though it may seem daunting, one of the best parts about learning how to code is that you really only have to do it once.
Daily Beast

A Moon Spelunking Robot May Help Us Learn to Live on Other Planets

Spelunking is finally going out of this world. Once we send astronauts back to the moon this decade, there will be an enormous interest to explore lunar caverns and uncover the mysteries they bear. But it’s also paramount we make these journeys safe for any human brave enough to plunge into these deep, dark depths.
Field & Stream

Learn How to Sharpen an Axe

One of the sweetest sounds (and feelings) in the outdoors is when a sharpened axe splits cleanly through the wood you are cutting with it. Learning how to sharpen an axe is key to safe and efficient work, whether you are cutting wood for the fire or limbing trees for habitat management.
Nature.com

Grasping learning, optimization, and knowledge transfer in the robotics field

Service robotics is a fast-developing sector, requiring embedded intelligence into robotic platforms to interact with the humans and the surrounding environment. One of the main challenges in the field is robust and versatile manipulation in everyday life activities. An appealing opportunity is to exploit compliant end-effectors to address the manipulation of deformable objects. However, the intrinsic compliance of such grippers results in increased difficulties in grasping control. Within the described context, this work addresses the problem of optimizing the grasping of deformable objects making use of a compliant, under-actuated, sensorless robotic hand. The main aim of the paper is, therefore, finding the best position and joint configuration for the mentioned robotic hand to grasp an unforeseen deformable object based on collected RGB image and partial point cloud. Due to the complex grasping dynamics, learning-from-simulations approaches (e.g., Reinforcement Learning) are not effective in the faced context. Thus, trial-and-error-based methodologies have to be exploited. In order to save resources, a samples-efficient approach has to be employed. Indeed, a Bayesian approach to address the optimization of the grasping strategy is proposed, enhancing it with transfer learning capabilities to exploit the acquired knowledge to grasp (partially) new objects. A PAL Robotics TIAGo (a mobile manipulator with a 7-degrees-of-freedom arm and an anthropomorphic underactuated compliant hand) has been used as a test platform, executing a pouring task while manipulating plastic (i.e., deformable) bottles. The sampling efficiency of the data-driven learning is shown, compared to an evenly spaced grid sampling of the input space. In addition, the generalization capability of the optimized model is tested (exploiting transfer learning) on a set of plastic bottles and other liquid containers, achieving a success rate of the 88%.
Inc.com

No, the Customer Is Not Always Right. Here's What I Learned From My Worst Customer

We were opening for lunch. It was the summer of 2006, and the dumplings at my first New York City eatery were ready to roll out to customers. As I turned up the volume on the sound system from my basement office, I glanced at the security camera feed. I saw Gina grooving to the Jamiroquai song I had just uploaded as she broke open a roll of quarters on the side of the counter. In her cover letter, she had described having just moved to NYC and wrote, "Hi, my name is Gina and I can't stop smiling!" Gina was the first cashier I hired for my then two-year-old restaurant, and what she wrote was true. She was born with hospitality in her soul. Anyone who hires customer-facing staff will appreciate how psyched I was to have her.
MLive.com

How to Watch “More Than Robots” Disney documentary premiere

More Than Robots premieres today on Disney+. Join a talented group of young robot pros in this touching documentary. More Than Robots takes viewers around the world, visiting four teams of teenagers feverishly preparing for the 2020 Robotics Competition. Each team faces unique challenges, but the goal remains the same: to showcase their high-tech creations at the global championships. In the intensely competitive world of robotics, these ambitious teens learn to persevere through everything from technical difficulties to pandemic catastrophes. As the title suggests, there’s more to this experience than just the robots.
