Energy Industry

Lawmaker blasts Big Oil CEOs at hearing: 'You are ripping off the American people'

By Matt Egan
CNN
 2 days ago
Leading oil company CEOs declined on Wednesday to endorse a call from Democrats to reduce dividends and share buybacks and plow the money into ramping up production...

Comments / 139

Michael Plumtree
1d ago

Do the Democrats recall.... shutting down production.....about 15 months ago begging Saudi, Venezuela, and others to increase production?

Reply(42)
40
Mark Chase
1d ago

Oil companies are not in business for the benefit of the public. Like most corporations, their first obligation is to shareholders. They don't care what the public thinks. That's the job of public relations and marketing.

Reply(8)
13
Tyrone Washington
1d ago

none of this seem to happen until Biden got into office. demonKKKratzi's always pointing the finger and forgetting they have three fingers pointing back at themselves. it's blatantly obvious who raised the prices on gasoline.

Reply(8)
28
