Pinterest bans misinformation about climate change

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO