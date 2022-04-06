ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pinterest bans misinformation about climate change

By Clare Duffy
CNN
 1 day ago
Pinterest on Wednesday announced a new policy prohibiting users from sharing climate misinformation on its platform, making it the rare social platform to ban such content...

what's my name again
23h ago

Only labeled "misinformation" if it doesn't fit the climate change narrative. How much of the "misinformation" in the so called news has been proven true after months or years??

