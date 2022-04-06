ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US pushes Russia to the brink of default

By David Goldman
CNN
 1 day ago
Russia is in imminent danger of default after the United States cut off the country's ability to pay its debt using frozen dollars sitting in American...

Lila Casper
19h ago

the Russian people need to impeach putin out of office and put him in prison for all the Ukraine and Russian people he has killed, putin is nothing but a murder

CNN

