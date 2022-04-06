ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City to receive over $27 million in transit funding

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 22 hours ago
The Kansas City area will receive more than $27 million in transit funding for the 2022 fiscal year, President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced Wednesday.

State-wide, Missouri will receive more than $141.5 million and Kansas will receive over $49 million.

The funding in Kansas and Missouri is part of an over $20 billion investment in transit nation-wide, as part of Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law .

The funding will allow transit industries to invest in new buses and rail-cars, respond to repairs and use new technologies to address climate change, a release from USDOT said.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

