VIDEO: Man uncovers secret to beating SLC Airport's long walks

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
 22 hours ago
It's a favorite point of complaint from passengers who use Salt Lake City International Airport. The dreaded Terminal B.

Walking from the security checkpoint to the gates takes roughly 15 to 20 minutes and is about .6 miles.

However, Ari Bortz recently found a speedy workaround to the infamous terminal's long-distance: he used his rollerblades.

Ari shows off his rollerblading skills at airports around the country on his TikTok page .

He said it started at the beginning of quarantine.

"I wasn't able to play hockey because all the rinks were shut down," he told FOX 13 News. "So I ordered a pair of rollerblades and started skating around the city."

Ari, who lives in New York City, said he started to share his rollerblading videos on TikTok and they started to take off so he kept going. He was in Utah for six weeks because he works remotely and wanted to take advantage of the skiing.

Despite the genius of his efforts, Ari is apparently breaking a Terminal B scofflaw as airport officials say rollerblading, skateboarding, etc. is prohibited "for safety reasons."

