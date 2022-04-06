ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kourtney Kardashian just shared the first photos of her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cj3ou_0f1EZKjj00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2022 Grammys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Kourtney Kardashian shared the first photos of her unofficial Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker.
  • The photos show the pair in matching jackets kissing in front of an Elvis impersonator in a chapel.
  • Kardashian said in the Instagram post that they had not yet obtained a marriage license.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the first photos of her unofficial Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker, showing the pair kissing in a chapel in front of the Elvis impersonator who officiated the ceremony.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kardashian wrote in the caption of the post. "Practice makes perfect."

TMZ first reported that Kardashian and Barker had been married on Monday morning several hours after the Grammys, which the couple attended. The outlet originally reported that, per anonymous sources close to the couple, they had a marriage license. Kardashian denied that they had one in her Instagram post.

Photos of the ceremony show Kardashian and Barker in matching leather jackets, with Barker wearing his over a bare chest and Kardashian wearing a yellow shirt with a cross decal on the front. The pictures show the couple touching foreheads, holding hands, and kissing while a gold-clad Elvis impersonator who reportedly officiated the wedding looks on in the background.

People reported that the ceremony took place at the One Love Wedding Chapel at 1:45 a.m., and that Kardashian and Barker arrived in the same clothes that they had worn to the Grammys. The couple wore matching black outfits to the awards show, with Barker accenting his with a bright pink coat, Insider previously reported. Per Kardashian's photos, they appear to have switched clothes before the ceremony.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, told People . "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Her Sister in a Show-Stopping Ombre Dress

Sandra Bullock turned heads at her latest red carpet appearance—all thanks to her stunning ensemble and a very special guest. The 57-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, and stepped out in a ruffled pink ombre dress by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and a gravity-defying split. Bullock completed the outfit with a black blazer and matching heels, but her stylish ensemble isn't the only thing that caught our attention. The star brought her little sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Elvis
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston's heartbreak as she pays tribute to 'little one' on bittersweet day

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her dogs on Wednesday's National Puppy Day, sharing several adorable pictures of them on Instagram. Taking to her Stories, the actress delighted fans as she said never-before-seen snaps of her pet Chesterfield as a puppy. WATCH: Jennifer Aniston stuns in gold tassel trousers. "I don't...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Charlotte does this one thing that drives Kate mad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George 8, Princess Charlotte 6 and Prince Louis 3. Out of the three, it is Princess Charlotte that resembles Kate the most both physically and in her character. Like mother like daughter. It is very common that children take after...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Grammy Awards
HollywoodLife

Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Pregnant With Twins: Report

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is reportedly ready to give her two children a new baby brother and sister!. Congratulations are in order for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon! The reality star and daughter of Mama June is pregnant with twins and expecting a baby boy and a baby girl with her husband Josh Efird, according to TMZ. Pumpkin and Josh already share 4-year-old daughter Ella Grace and baby boy Bentley Jameson, who arrived in July, 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Christina Haack Shares Sweet Photo of Sons, Says 'Life Post Divorce Can Be Very Complicated'

Christina Haack is feeling grateful for her close family relationships. On Thursday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a heartwarming photo of her sons Brayden James, 6, and Hudson London, 2, hugging one another alongside a caption about the pair's special bond. Haack shares Brayden with first husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Simplemost

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani twins with rarely-seen younger brother in sweet family video

Gwen Stefani had fans doing a double-take when she shared a sweet video featuring her rarely-seen younger brother Todd. The No Doubt frontwoman was in a joyous mood last week when she launched her debut makeup line, GXVE Beauty, and shared the special moment with her talented sibling – who has directed three of his brother-in-law Blake Shelton's music videos.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
Insider

Insider

351K+
Followers
25K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy