Kourtney Kardashian just shared the first photos of her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2022 Grammys. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian shared the first photos of her unofficial Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker.

Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. The photos show the pair in matching jackets kissing in front of an Elvis impersonator in a chapel.

Kardashian said in the Instagram post that they had not yet obtained a marriage license.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the first photos of her unofficial Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker, showing the pair kissing in a chapel in front of the Elvis impersonator who officiated the ceremony.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kardashian wrote in the caption of the post. "Practice makes perfect."

TMZ first reported that Kardashian and Barker had been married on Monday morning several hours after the Grammys, which the couple attended. The outlet originally reported that, per anonymous sources close to the couple, they had a marriage license. Kardashian denied that they had one in her Instagram post.

Photos of the ceremony show Kardashian and Barker in matching leather jackets, with Barker wearing his over a bare chest and Kardashian wearing a yellow shirt with a cross decal on the front. The pictures show the couple touching foreheads, holding hands, and kissing while a gold-clad Elvis impersonator who reportedly officiated the wedding looks on in the background.

People reported that the ceremony took place at the One Love Wedding Chapel at 1:45 a.m., and that Kardashian and Barker arrived in the same clothes that they had worn to the Grammys. The couple wore matching black outfits to the awards show, with Barker accenting his with a bright pink coat, Insider previously reported. Per Kardashian's photos, they appear to have switched clothes before the ceremony.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," Marty Frierson, the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel, told People . "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."