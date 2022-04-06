ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you struggled to find a therapist in Tampa Bay? Let us know

By Rose Wong
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
Dr. Brittany Peters, a licensed clinical social worker chats remotely with a client providing clinical supervision to a masters’ level registered intern on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Florida is one of the most challenging places in the nation to access mental health care, despite increased demand across different demographics ranging from teens to adult men of color.

The Tampa Bay Times wants to hear from residents who have sought out a local therapist to no avail.

Have you faced any barriers to finding an in-network therapist who’s taking new patients, a culturally competent therapist who meets your needs or faced stigma within minority communities surrounding mental illness?

Tell us about your experience by clicking here or in the Google form below.

Please include contact information if you’re interested in speaking with a reporter. All or part of your responses, in the form or in an interview, may be published in the Tampa Bay Times.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

