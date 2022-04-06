ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Threat of avian flu forces suspension of all NC poultry shows, public sales

By Brittany Whitehead
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As of Tuesday, April 5, all North Carolina poultry shows and public sales will be suspended due to the threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which continues to spread across the state and country. State Veterinarian Mike Martin made the announcement Tuesday, saying this...

Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
WTOV 9

Steps can be taken to prevent avian influenza in poultry

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — As the weather begins to turn to spring, the risk of avian influenza can affect the poultry industry. Different types of the bird flu can affect the bird population in many ways. According to the Belmont OSU Extension Office, keeping your poultry safe from disease is preventable if you take certain precautions.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
KEYC

Avian Influenza could be cause for concern to poultry farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The avian influenza has been found in the Midwest, but not in southern Minnesota. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds such as ducks and geese which often show no illness. The first case was found in Indiana in February,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
FOX 21 Online

Bird Flu Confirmed in Two Minnesota Poultry Flocks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The bird flu has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota. The state Board of Animal Health says the poultry flocks are in Meeker and Mower counties. Samples collected from both flocks were tested on March 25 and confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

Chicken, turkey farmers struggle to keep birds safe from flu

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in 13 states have been killed this year due to avian influenza, prompting officials and farmers to acknowledge that, despite their best efforts, stopping the disease from infecting poultry is incredibly difficult. Spread of the disease is largely blamed...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
Wyoming News

Missouri poultry industry scrambles to contain avian flu

(The Center Square) – Consumers have no health risk of getting avian flu if they eat poultry, but producers are anxious about the virus killing flocks and causing shortages and price increases. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Missouri is one of 13 states with commercial and backyard poultry flocks reporting infections with the highly pathogenic avian influenza A (HPAI). The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) reported cases of HPAI in Stoddard, Bates, Jasper and Lawrence counties between March 3-9. Taiwan is temporarily banning...
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Kansas officials warn light goose hunters of avian flu threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are warning hunters about the threat avian flu can cause to domestic birds as they rear up for light geese. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says domestic poultry flocks - like geese - in the Sunflower State are at an increased risk of getting the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.
KANSAS STATE

