ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Judge orders owner to demolish Packard plant in Detroit

By COREY WILLIAMS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago

DETROIT — (AP) — A judge has ordered the demolition of the deteriorating Packard auto plant in Detroit, finding that it had become a public nuisance.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Brian Sullivan wrote in an order that the plant's Peruvian owner, Fernando Palazuelo, and his company, Arte Express Detroit, must remove all rubbish and debris from the sprawling site and demolish all buildings and structures on the property, which covers several blocks on Detroit's east side.

The March 31 order declared that the more than 30 parcels owned by Palazuelo “are a public nuisance which interfere with common rights enjoyed by the general public by significantly threatening the public’s health, safety and welfare.”

Demolition and abatement work has to start within 42 days of Sullivan's order, with clean up completed within 90 days. If the work is not completed, the city is authorized to have it done, with Palazuelo possibly being responsible for the costs which are expected to be in the millions of dollars.

The order comes after Palazuelo failed to appear at a March 24 trial.

“Judge Sullivan’s order brings us a step closer to finally addressing the dangerous and blighted portions of the Packard Plant Mr. Palazuelo has done virtually nothing with since he bought it out of foreclosure in 2013, other than amass more than a million dollars worth of unpaid drainage bills, property taxes and blight tickets,” Detroit Acting Corporation Counsel Chuck Raimi said Wednesday.

Raimi said Palazuelo has until April 21 to pull permits for demolition of his portions of the plant.

“If he doesn’t meet this requirement, the city will consider its options, which include doing the demolition itself and pursuing both his company and him personally for the considerable cost of that work,” Raimi said. “The city fully intends to rid the community of this massive blighted complex once and for all.”

Built in the early 1900s, the Packard plant was designed by Albert Kahn. The company became a dominant luxury carmaker in the United States in the late 1920s, and by the 1940s had 36,000 employees.

The last auto was made there in the mid- to late-1950s and the various buildings eventually were used as warehouses, other manufacturing and small industrial projects.

The city claimed the bulk of the Packard property in 1994 after former owners failed to pay back taxes. Over time, the site became one of the most blighted areas in the city as tires, thousands of shoes, old televisions and other trash was illegally dumped in and around the various buildings.

Palazuelo bought the Packard property in 2013 for $405,000 at a Wayne County tax foreclosure auction. He said then that his plans were to restore and reopen the 40-acre complex as a mixed-use commercial, residential and cultural development.

Palazuelo told The Associated Press in 2014 that the total redevelopment cost should be near $350 million. It would be paid with rent he receives from his projects in Lima, he said.

But he was unable to assemble the necessary financing for the project and in 2016 asked the City Council to approve a 12-year tax freeze.

The AP sent an email Wednesday to a Palazuelo representative seeking comment from the developer. A voicemail and email also were left for an attorney listed on Sullivan's order as representing Palazuelo.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Associated Press

Baltimore judge orders new look at ‘Serial’ evidence

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge has ordered new testing for evidence in the case of a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial.”. Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn signed an order Monday mandating that Baltimore police send evidence in the case against Adnan Syed within 15 days to a California crime lab, news outlets reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
US News and World Report

White House Warns of 'Escalating Vulnerabilities' to U.S. From Semiconductor Shortage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House held a classified briefing on Wednesday with some U.S. lawmakers on the dire risks to the American economy from semiconductor supply chain issues as it pushes Congress for $52 billion in funding to subsidize production. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters...
POTUS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
WTAP

Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The owners of Fusion Japanese Steakhouse are ordered to pay back wages and damages to workers who were denied overtime. The order follows a lawsuit filed by the US Labor Department’s Office of the Solicitor in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against the owners of the three restaurants, including Fusion Japanese Steakhouse in Washington, Pennsylvania, Vienna, West Virginia, and Z&S International Cuisine Inc., which operated as Fusion Japanese Steakhouse of Wheeling in Triadelphia, West Virginia.
VIENNA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Ap#Peruvian#Arte Express Detroit#Packard Plant
Sheridan Media

Federal Judge Sides With Wyoming Gun Owners In Campaign Ad Lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled that the state cannot force a Second Amendment advocacy group to share the names of its donors. Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled Monday in favor of the group Wyoming Gun Owners, finding that the Wyoming law requiring the the group to share a list of people who helped pay for a campaign ad is unconstitutional.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KATC News

Judge orders drainage work halted until case is settled

A state judge has halted work on a Lafayette drainage project until April. At issue is a project by the Lafayette Consolidated Government that the city's engineers say is designed to ease flooding and drainage issues. But the property selected by LCG for the work has belonged to the same family for almost 100 years, and they don't believe it is the right location for drainage work - and they want it back.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Middletown Press

Judge: Connecticut restaurant owners must pay former employees $150K

BRIDGEPORT — A federal judge has ordered the owners of former restaurants in Bridgeport and Stratford to pay $150,000 to nine former employees they had been accused of forcing to pay kickbacks. U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill ordered Christopher Delmonico and Niall O’Neill to make the payment to the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTRF- 7News

Owners of Fusion Japanese Steakhouse at The Highlands ordered to pay $1.45 million to workers

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Solicitor, a federal court has entered a consent judgment against  Fusion Japanese Steakhouse of Wheeling.  Investigators found they paid back-of-the-house employees off-the-books salaries for all hours worked and denied them overtime pay for hours worked over 40 in a workweek. Owners Yuan Zheng Xiao and Christine Xiao will be […]
WHEELING, WV
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is inspiring Detroit students

DETROIT – Thursday was the fourth and final day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing. If confirmed by Senate, the federal judge would be the first Black woman to become a supreme court justice. Young people like the students at Detroit Edison Public Academy are paying attention...
DETROIT, MI
Wbaltv.com

MDE orders Baltimore treatment plant to stop unpermitted discharges

DUNDALK, Md. — A scathingreport obtained by the 11 News I-Team identifies significant maintenance and operational failures at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk, which has 48 hours to get into compliance. State officials said the plant, which is run by the Baltimore City Department of Public...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy