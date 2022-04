DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — First responders in DeKalb County will be getting updated communications technology thanks to a resolution that commits $2 million in funding. The DeKalb County Commission approved the funding earlier this week in an effort to advance communications countywide. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said his office alongside other agencies have been working toward “solutions that were cost effective and increased safety for responders.”

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 24 DAYS AGO