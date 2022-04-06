ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, MA

PHOTOS: Bear spotted on trash day in Hampden

By Nick DeGray
 22 hours ago

HAMPDEN, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A bear was spotted in Hampden Tuesday during the afternoon warmer temperatures.

Janel shared with 22News several photos of a bear she spotted while doing yard work. The bear was seen searching for food in neighbor’s yards, which Janel said Tuesday is coincidently trash day. Tuesday afternoon temperatures also reached low 60s.

    Credit: Janel
    Credit: Janel
    Credit: Janel
    Credit: Janel
    Credit: Janel
    Credit: Janel
    Credit: Janel
    Credit: Janel
    Credit: Janel
    Credit: Janel

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com !

