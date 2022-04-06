PHOTOS: Bear spotted on trash day in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A bear was spotted in Hampden Tuesday during the afternoon warmer temperatures.

Janel shared with 22News several photos of a bear she spotted while doing yard work. The bear was seen searching for food in neighbor’s yards, which Janel said Tuesday is coincidently trash day. Tuesday afternoon temperatures also reached low 60s.

Credit: Janel

