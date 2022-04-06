Scranton Police look to identify theft suspect
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is looking to identify a theft suspect.Stranger peers into windows of Scranton homes
According to police, the theft took place around 1:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Fig Street. The suspect in the video can be seen going through a car.
According to police, the theft took place around 1:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Fig Street. The suspect in the video can be seen going through a car.

If you have information in relation to this incident please reach out to the Scranton police Detective Division at 570-348-4139 or you can submit a tip.
