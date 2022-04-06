ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton Police look to identify theft suspect

By Emily Silvi
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is looking to identify a theft suspect.

Stranger peers into windows of Scranton homes

According to police, the theft took place around 1:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Fig Street. The suspect in the video can be seen going through a car.

If you have information in relation to this incident please reach out to the Scranton police Detective Division at 570-348-4139 or you can submit a tip .

Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
Daily Voice

Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police. Police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
