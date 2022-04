Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you drink water from the tap, then you’re probably drinking water that has been filtered to make it safe to drink. You may even have a filter on your tap to further remove impurities. But did you know that your body also has a filter to remove impurities? It’s your kidneys, one of the smaller organs in the body with one of the most important jobs.

HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO