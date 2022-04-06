ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Mac and Cheese Fest expands to two-day event for 2022

By Ryan Boldrey
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 22 hours ago
KALAMAZOO, MI — Sponsors of the Undeniably Dairy Mac & Cheese Fest announced Wednesday that the festival will return to Homer Stryker Field this summer for not one, but two days. The 2022 festival, expanded to a two-day extravaganza due to high local demand, will take place from...

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
