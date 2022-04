UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Health System Outpatient Lymphedema Clinic is holding free screenings throughout the month of March in honor of Lymphedema Awareness Month. Lymphedema is the build-up of fluid in soft body tissues when the lymph system is damaged or blocked. Lymphedema Awareness Month is a time to spread information about this disorder, to reach those suffering from symptoms and to provide resources to those who are currently or recently diagnosed.

