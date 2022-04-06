BHI in April

Click here to read the full article. If there’s a lesson the pandemic imparted it’s that health is the ultimate wealth. This has also been the guiding principle of Lanserhof since the launch of its first resort in Lans, near Innsbruck, in 1984. The company is known for its luxury destinations immersed in nature and avant-garde medical services and treatments designed to enhance well-being via a holistic approach.More from WWDVitelli RTW Fall 2022Inside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew Lanserhof’s tailored programs, centered on medical diagnosis, detoxification, meditation, nutrition, exercise and sleep therapy, have increasingly garnered international attention attracting guests...

LIFESTYLE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO