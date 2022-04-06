ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

What is palliative care? How is it different from hospice?

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQZ0w_0f1EWmre00
Palliative care tries to support a patient’s quality of life. Pekic/E+ via Getty Images

Yael Schenker, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences

When most people hear the term palliative care, they look worried or confused. Introducing myself to patients and families as a palliative medicine physician, I commonly hear things like, “Does this mean I am dying?” or “I am not ready for hospice.”

I respond by acknowledging these common fears, but emphasizing that palliative care and hospice care are two very different things.

Hospice care is a Medicare-covered benefit for people whose doctors believe they are in the last six months of life, and who want to stop treatments targeting their disease – such as chemotherapy for cancer – to focus on comfort. In contrast, palliative care is appropriate for people at any stage of serious illness and is provided alongside treatments aimed at curing disease.

Palliative care specialists like me are experts in treating physical symptoms like pain and nausea. But just as important, we listen to patients’ stories and find out what is most important to them. We help make difficult treatment decisions and address the sadness and uncertainty that often accompany serious illness. We walk alongside patients and their families at a time that can be frightening and overwhelming, offering comfort, information, guidance and hope.

Palliative care recognizes that ethical and compassionate care for serious illness requires supporting the whole person in addition to fighting the disease.

Mounting evidence

The field of palliative care is still relatively new. In the early 1990s, research demonstrated substantial shortcomings in the quality of care for patients with serious illnesses. One 1995 study of nearly 5,000 people in the U.S. found that half of patients who died in the hospital experienced moderate to severe pain in their last days of life. More than half of the time, doctors did not know when their patients preferred to avoid CPR at the end of life.

These types of findings helped inspire the field of palliative care over the course of the 1990s and early 2000s. It began at a handful of hospitals as a specialty consult service working alongside primary teams – such as oncologists, cardiologists, surgeons and neurologists – to improve the experience of serious illness and ensure patients’ needs were met.

According to the State-by-State Report Card on Access to Palliative Care, which is compiled by researchers at the Center to Advance Palliative Care, only 7% of U.S. hospitals had a specialty palliative care service in 2001. Today, 72% of hospitals with 50 or more beds have a palliative care service, and palliative care specialists are increasingly available in other settings as well, including outpatient clinics, nursing homes and home-based programs. For example, it is now possible to see an oncologist for cancer treatment or a cardiologist for heart failure, followed by an appointment with a palliative care specialist who treats related symptoms such as fatigue and depression.

This growth is fueled in part by growing evidence of the benefits that palliative care provides for patients and families. Our research team at the University of Pittsburgh led a 2016 review of results from 43 randomized trials with nearly 13,000 patients – meaning that some patients received palliative treatment, and others did not. We found that palliative care was associated with significant improvements in patients’ quality of life and reductions in their physical symptoms one to three months afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35c5Ad_0f1EWmre00
Palliative care involves discussing what matters most to a patient’s quality of life, such as being able to care for their pets. monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Importantly, palliative care was not associated with shortened survival, pushing back against a popular assumption that pursuing palliative care means “giving up” on fighting disease. In fact, one influential study found that patients with advanced lung cancer who receive specialty palliative care in addition to standard oncology care lived almost three months longer than patients who received standard oncology care only.

Palliative care is now recommended in many national guidelines as a critical component of high-quality care for serious illnesses. For example, in 2016 the American Society of Clinical Oncology recommended that all patients with advanced cancer receive dedicated palliative care services early after diagnosis, while also receiving treatment to target the disease. Increasingly, palliative care is viewed as an essential part of ethical and compassionate medical care.

Not the norm

One might suspect that an evidence-based service recommended by national guidelines would be available to everyone with serious illness. When it comes to palliative care, however, this is not the case.

Nationally, palliative care teams are vastly understaffed. Workforce shortages are projected to worsen in the future, as the U.S. population ages and therapeutic advances mean people can live longer with serious illness. Even now, with COVID-19 surges having caused as many as 154,000 new hospitalizations weekly and made other patients sicker because of pandemic-related delays in care, palliative teams are stretched to the limit.

Whether you or a loved one has access to palliative care may also depend on where you live and where you receive your medical care. According to the State-by-State Report Card, a hospital in New Hampshire is three times more likely to have a palliative care service than a hospital in Mississippi. Another recent analysis found that a not-for-profit hospital is two times more likely to have a palliative care service than a for-profit hospital.

A 2019 study found that palliative care consults were less frequent at hospitals that serve the largest proportions of Black and Hispanic patients. These structural inequities risk worsening known disparities in the care of serious illness.

Educating doctors

Patients and families can request palliative care, but palliative care specialists usually are brought in once the primary clinical team recommends it. Yet many physicians do not, either because they mistakenly equate palliative care with hospice or do not recognize the value that palliative care can bring.

One approach to expanding palliative care access is to enhance palliative training and support for every clinician who cares for patients with serious illness – an approach sometimes called “primary” palliative care. Another approach is to leverage newer care-delivery models, such as telemedicine, to expand the reach of palliative care specialists.

These solutions would require changing medical reimbursement and training models to make palliative care fundamental – for everyone.

Yael Schenker, Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

When Is It Time for Hospice Care?

Sponsored - It’s something that caregivers hear all too often from patients and their families. “We should have had hospice sooner.”. It’s just that kind of regret that Donna Morgan, CEO of Columbus Hospice hopes to avoid by challenging the way people view all that hospice care can provide. “Many believe that hospice is only needed when a person is hours or days from dying,” Morgan said. “In fact, our full scope of services, provided over many months, allows the patient and family to have time to find comfort and settle affairs.” To be admitted to hospice, a patient must have a diagnosed terminal illness with a physician saying that they have less than six months to live.
COLUMBUS, GA
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Nashville News Hub

Paramedic student, described as healthy, experienced the worst headache of her life and died just days after receiving the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, coroner says

The 18-year-old student, described as healthy, has died after experiencing the worst headache of her life just days after receiving the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, the inquest has concluded. The paramedic student received her vaccination as part of the COVID-19 immunization program for patient-facing operational staff. The coroner returned a conclusion that the 18-year-old trainee paramedic had blood clots caused by the vaccine’s use or vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Palliative Care#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Medicare
WTKR News 3

Blood pressure medicine recalled due to nitrosamine levels

"Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time."
HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cancer
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
POZ

Can aspirin prevent heart attacks and strokes?

Aspirin is best known as a pain reliever, but it also has anti-inflammatory properties and acts as a blood thinner. While taking aspirin to relieve pain or reduce fever is safe for most adults, taking it daily can lead to gastrointestinal bleeding and bleeding in the brain. In October 2021,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy