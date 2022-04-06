ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket win

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJsAx_0f1EWc2O00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Just east of the city of Dallas, a resident has claimed a huge seven-figure Texas Lottery win.

Someone in Mesquite is feeling the April love after claiming a $1 million win off of a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. The Cash Celebration ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas.

The big winner has elected to remain anonymous. The lottery says, “This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Cash Celebration! offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.98, including break-even prizes.”

