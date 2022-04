NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man has admitted to his conspiratorial role in an illegal gun deal that ended with one man being fatally shot by a third man in Ardmore. Elijah Bea Smith, 21, of the 7300 block of Garman Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 6 to 12 months in the county jail after he pleaded guilty to charges of sale or transfer of firearms to ineligible person and conspiracy in connection with the July 10, 2021, gun deal that ended with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Layth Saleem Evans, of Philadelphia, in the 100 block of Ardmore Avenue in Lower Merion.

ARDMORE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO