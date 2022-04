HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain showers will become more scattered to widespread in nature as we head through the evening hours tonight. Rainfall could be heavy at times with rainfall totals over one inch possible through Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers will end on Wednesday afternoon as the center of low pressure tracks off to the east. Thursday Saint Patrick’s Day looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s! Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely on Friday.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 22 DAYS AGO