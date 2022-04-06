ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPAX

Dangers of fentanyl impacting Montana first responders

By Jill Valley
KPAX
KPAX
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xepn7_0f1EViIX00

MISSOULA - We know the drug fentanyl is dangerous -- and deadly. But it’s not just the user who is at risk.

So are the law enforcement, medical professionals -- and even the crime lab scientists who are trying to get it off the streets.

Since it takes just a small amount of fentanyl to cause an overdose, law enforcement, EMTs, and even crime lab scientists must take extra precautions, so they don't become victims of this powerful synthetic painkiller.
New canine officers are finding drugs being smuggled into Montana on the interstates and highways.

"Harry" recently detected 13 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,000 fentanyl pills in a car stopped on the interstate.

But even as law enforcement takes extra steps to protect themselves from this deadly drug, they are facing an uphill battle.

MHP, Montana AG discuss dangers of fentanyl

“There’s a cartel connection to the state of Montana by far. Law enforcement is aware of this, and it makes our job ever more dangerous,” noted Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson.

“We know that it’s becoming increasingly easy for your local dealer to make a direct and get a shipment of fentanyl coming up here,” added Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

“There’s no more middleman in this drug trade which is an interesting wrinkle that’s just kind of developing," Knudsen continued.

Jill Valley takes a closer look at fentanyl's impact on the safety of law enforcement and others working to combat an ever-growing drug problem facing Montana during Wednesday’s MTN News.

Comments / 7

reco
14h ago

at least the nice people from the south can call us on their free government issue cell phones... let us all know when the drug shipments are coming in🙄

Reply
3
Related
NBCMontana

Missoula police warn community of dangers of Fentanyl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is warning the community about the dangers of Fentanyl and its presence in Missoula. According to Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, the amount of fentanyl seized by Drug Task Forces in Montana increased by 315,764% from 2017 to 2021. The...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Heroin#Drugs#Mhp#Montana Ag
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
KPAX

KPAX

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy