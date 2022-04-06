Man jailed following incident at Kalispell bar

KALISPELL – A man is facing a charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a Tuesday evening incident at a Kalispell bar.

The Kalispell Police Department was called to a bar on the city’s eastside at approximately 9:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon.

KPD reports officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man with a laceration to the neck.

The victim was transported to Logan Health where he remains in stable condition.

Police have identified the suspect in the incident as 35-year-old Brockton Ferguson.

Ferguson was taken to the Kalispell jail where he’s being held on a charge of attempted deliberate homicide.