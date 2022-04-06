ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man jailed after stabbing at Kalispell bar

By MTN News
 22 hours ago
KALISPELL – A man is facing a charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a Tuesday evening stabbing at a Kalispell bar.

The Kalispell Police Department was called to a bar on the city’s eastside at approximately 9:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon.

KPD reports officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man with a laceration to the neck.

The victim was transported to Logan Health where he remains in stable condition.

Police have identified the suspect in the incident as 35-year-old Brockton Ferguson.

Ferguson was taken to the Kalispell jail where he’s being held on a charge of attempted deliberate homicide.

Kalispell police would not say where the stabbing happened, but an employee confirmed with MTN News that the incident took place at the Scoreboard Sports Bar and Casino on Woodland Drive.

