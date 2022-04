LVIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s navy on Thursday reported destroying Russia’s large landing ship, Orsk, near the port city of Berdyansk. A short Facebook statement about the ship was accompanied with photos and videos of fire and thick plumes of smoke in the port. The Russian military has not commented on what happened to the ship.Berdyansk has been under Russian control since Feb. 27.___KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:— Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support— Biden, Western allies gather at tense moment in Ukraine war— UN to vote on blaming Russia for Ukraine humanitarian crisis— Russian...

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO