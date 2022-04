Click here to read the full article. The tale of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, which belatedly opens Thursday, can largely be told in the fortunes of two California cities. On Sunday, the Oakland A’s traded pitcher Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres. The deal was a metaphor for baseball’s haves vs. the have nots. Since the 99-day lockout ended March 10, the A’s have traded four key players worth $46 million in present day contracts for 12 prospects. Moving the left-handed starter Manaea to the Padres for two lower-level minor leaguers was just the latest. The Padres have...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO