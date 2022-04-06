ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Party time: Chevrolet Camaro SS Indy 500 festival cars hit the brickyard

By Gary Gastelu
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

They sure beat an airport rental. The Chevrolet Camaro convertible will serve as the 2022 Indy 500 festival car. (Chevrolet) Chevrolet has revealed the fleet of Camaro convertibles that will be used to ferry officials and luminaries around...

