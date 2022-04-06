ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Lenox Legacy Barbershop Opens On Housatonic Street

By Slater
WUPE
WUPE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Welker, former owner of Elm St. Barbershop in Pittsfield, has opened Lenox Legacy Barbershop at 27A Housatonic St. in Lenox. Citing pandemic fatigue, Welker...

wupe.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

Is It Illegal for Massachusetts Employees to Skip Their Lunch Breaks?

One thing that many people including myself look forward to each day is lunch. Working in radio in the Berkshires, particularly a morning shift, I don't usually take a lunch break as I just wait to go to my home in Pittsfield and eat there. That routine works for me. However, even though it's not technically lunch, I do take a break during the morning hours to grab a snack and refresh.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NECN

The Friendly Toast to Open at Legacy Place in Dedham

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An eclectic local group of dining spots known in part for their breakfast options will be expanding further into the Greater Boston area, with one now on the way to a development just off Route 128. A press release confirms what multiple...
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Downtown Pittsfield Inc Announces New Managing Director

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) has officially named their new Managing Director. Rebecca Brien has taken over the role vacated by Cheryl Mirer in February of 2022. After a thorough hiring process, Brien will work with Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.’s Board of Directors to tackle strategic areas including public safety, quality of life, increasing foot traffic and decreasing vacant storefronts, and promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Pittsfield, MA
Business
WUPE

Environmentally Friendly Electric Scooters Coming To Pittsfield

The City of Pittsfield will soon have a very cool way for you to get around... and it's environmentally friendly too! Pittsfield has entered a partnership with mobility scooter company, Bird... and all you need to get started is your smartphone, a credit card, a driver's license, and maybe a little balance.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy