ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Five Students Arrested During Investigation at Natchitoches High School

westcentralsbest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAgents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, K9’s from the Louisiana State Police and DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office were requested to Natchitoches Central High School yesterday by school administrators...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Lawrence Post

Fill-in-teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair and hit him in the head, the educator responded by throwing two chairs at the student

The substitute teacher needed medical assistance after a middle school student threw a chair at him and hit the teacher’s head. The educator reportedly responded by throwing two chairs at the student. In some videos, only the male teacher is seen throwing the chairs at the student amid the chaos in the classroom, but the school district officials confirmed that the student attacked the teacher first.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Natchitoches Parish, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches Police investigate double shooting, homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Marijuana#Natchitoches High School
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
WTNH

1 staff member injured during student altercation at Hamden High School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police were requested to Hamden High School on Thursday following the report of a student altercation. Gary Highsmith, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Administration, told News 8 that the altercation took place in the auditorium. One staff member was injured during the altercation and is being assessed by medical […]
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Barrington High School student arrested for shooting pellet gun at LGBTQ+ classmates on campus

A Barrington High School student has been charged with shooting two fellow classmates, who identify as LGBTQ+, with a pellet gun on the school campus. The Barrington Police Department said in a statement that they responded around 10:30 a.m. on March 16 to investigate an incident that had taken place earlier that morning at Barrington High School.
BARRINGTON, IL
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDSU

Vandebilt High School student arrested for hate crime after video circulates on social media

HOUMA, La. — A student at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma has been arrested for an incident that happened last week police are calling a hate crime. Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of the 15-year-old ninth grade student who appeared in a video last week throwing a white substance on the table in front of a Black student, then hitting the Black student on the back with a belt.
HOUMA, LA
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating shooting near Raines High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday near Raines High School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said that it responded to a reported shooting around 4 a.m. on Moncrief Road and that a man in his 20s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS News

Texas teacher resigns after science experiment leaves 12-year-old student with possible 3rd degree burns

A teacher in Texas has resigned after a 12-year-old student was injured during a science class experiment last week, the Granbury Independent School District said Tuesday. Officials are investigating the incident, which will ultimately be submitted to the district's attorney's office for review. Last Friday, the Granbury Police Department responded...
GRANBURY, TX
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy