ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Gas prices drop since last week, but are drivers even noticing?

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32e9KY_0f1ESXiT00

Gas prices in the greater Philadelphia region are down six to seven cents a gallon since last week.

"I didn't even notice to be honest," one driver told Action News on Wednesday.

"A few cents a gallon doesn't make a difference," Tim Donney of King of Prussia, Pa. said.

Drivers say despite the small decrease, today's regional average of $4.24 per gallon is still high.

"Utilizing gas stations that use gas points definitely helps in mitigating the price," advised Steve Maisonet of Phoenixville, Pa.

"I have to put in 91 and it's costing me a fortune. I'm going to say almost double. Not satisfactory. Drill baby drill. Open those pipelines," Norma Gerrity of Downingtown, Pa. said.

Last week, President Joe Biden ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's backup petroleum supply for six months.

President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve for six months. Stacey Sager has the latest details.

The plan is to control energy prices that have spiked after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I've got a 35-gallon tank on my truck so when I'm paying $4-plus, a couple pennies here or there doesn't matter," Donney said.

He added, "I'd like to see the regulations and restrictions taken off the U.S. oil and gas industry to let us start getting back to energy independence so that we're not so much at the mercy of these international fluctuations."

Biden has suggested that prices might go down by anywhere between 10 to 35 cents a gallon, but he says it's hard to say for sure.

Right now, drivers are just hoping those prices continue to drop.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Downingtown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
King Of Prussia, PA
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WMAZ

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
TRAFFIC
AL.com

Alabama gas prices: Will the dip in prices continue?

As expected, the falling price in oil is showing up - very slowly - at gas stations around the country and in Alabama. According to AAA, the average price in Alabama for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline today is $4.12, two cents less from the day before. A week...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Gas Stations#Action News#Russian
TheStreet

Higher Gas Prices Hit Amazon. Will You Soon Pay For It?

We're all tired of hearing about rising gas costs but, unfortunately, gas price inflation is affecting many aspects of our daily lives. Driving is expensive, food delivery is (more) expensive, and those who don't own a car but take regular Ubers (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report or Lyfts (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report also have to pay a fuel surcharge.
TRAFFIC
Atlantic City Press

Why gas prices soar and Biden won’t help, by Katie Tubb

When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KTAL

How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week

How gas prices have changed in Shreveport in the last week. (STACKER) Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS News

3 reasons why gas prices are so high — and when they might come down

Gas prices are hitting record highs almost daily, causing financial pain at the pump for millions of Americans. But it's also spurring questions about why fuel is so expensive — and who's to blame. Consumers are also wondering when they might see some relief. Not surprisingly, soaring gas prices...
TRAFFIC
eenews.net

Democrats grill oil executives on gasoline prices

Lawmakers grilled Big Oil executives about their profits and production this morning during a high-profile House hearing, continuing the intense partisan back-and-forth over retail gas prices as the midterms approach. Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations probed top executives from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp.,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy