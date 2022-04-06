Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered man after investigating double-homicide

A young reporter for The Virginian-Pilot newspaper was among two killed on Saturday morning in a shooting in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who had been out at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage with a friend, was a journalist with the Virginian-Pilot. She was due to be on call to cover breaking news and an editor from the newspaper repeatedly tried contacting her after learning of the shooting on Granby Street at around 2 a.m., unaware that she was among the victims, reported The Virginian-Pilot.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 16 DAYS AGO