Paso Robles, CA

Paso City Council 04.06.2022

kprl.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePaso Robles city council met last night. The council agreed to a plan to bring the fire works...

kprl.com

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Juneteenth celebration coming to Paso Robles’ Downtown City Park

The Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to co-sponsor the city’s first official Juneteenth Celebration at Downtown City Park. Juneteenth commemorates the end of Black American slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. On that day, a Union general informed enslaved persons in Galveston, Texas, of their freedom.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KFOX 14

City of El Paso looking for input on proposed charter changes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city leaders are looking to make changes to the city's charter, but as they consider those changes they would like community input. The city's charter advisory committee will begin hosting in-person and virtual meetings starting Thursday. The first meeting is scheduled for...
EL PASO, TX
WOWT

Hastings City Council denies racetrack

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The vote to re-zone a cornfield off Highway 281 has failed. After an almost four-hour-long meeting, the Hastings City Council voted 4 to 4, failing the vote, due to some objections the item needed 6 votes to pass. It was a packed house at City Hall...
HASTINGS, NE
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Newberry Observer

City Council reviews CPST projects

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council reviewed preliminary cost opinions from Alliance Engineering Thursday to choose projects to support for the upcoming Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) project. Mayor Foster Senn noted that the deadline to submit projects for support was Friday, March 18. Projects discussed included the expansion of...
NEWBERRY, SC
KFOX 14

City of El Paso shares noise ordinance violations during public meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso held a public meeting Thursday to discuss proposed amendments to the city's noise ordinance. During the meeting, members discussed the number of noise reading violations between April 22, 2021, and January 22, 2021. According to the City, out of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: El Paso makes list of least affordable cities

EL PASO, Texas-El Paso made a top ten list this week, one of the nation's least affordable cities. That's the topic of this Sunday's ABC-7 Xtra. The article quotes a company called Goodhire, a background screening software company. The list shows the city of El Paso as number 7. The...
EL PASO, TX
CBS LA

$19M project to renovate major Skid Row thoroughfare gets underway

A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for a new $18.7 million streetscape project to renovate a major downtown Los Angeles street that runs through Skid Row. The project, headed up by the L.A. Bureau of Engineering, will overhaul an approximately one-mile stretch of the 7th Street corridor between San Pedro Street in Skid Row and Figueroa Street near Crypto.com Arena. A rendering of the makeover has been released. It will consist of making the street more pedestrian and bicycle friendly through sidewalk improvements and special bike lanes. It will also involve installing new lighting, trees and bus islands, along with bike and scooter share stations. Construction will begin at 7th and San Pedro streets and then move west. L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony. "To make it safer for pedestrians, to enjoy the experience, for those who are bicycling, to make it safer," De Leon said.  This marks downtown L.A.'s first streetscape makeover in decades.
