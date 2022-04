Tiffany & Co.‘s announcement of its venture into a cryptocurrency may have been an April Fool’s Day prank, but the brand has somewhat turned its false claim into reality. A day after its prank, the label shared that it has created its own 18k gold coin in honor of its “Tiffany Money” from the ’70s, which was discontinued in 2007. Dubbed TiffCoin, the piece gives holders access to the brand’s future events. Limited to 499 coins, the TiffCoin was sold on April 2 for 24 hours for $9,999.99 USD. Each numbered coin is engraved with a T insignia and three stars.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO