Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame: 'I hope I get in one day'

 1 day ago

Alex Rodriguez hopes to rebound in Hall of Fame voting after falling far short in his first try on the ballot.

The three-time MVP appeared on 34.3% of ballots in January, receiving 135 of 394 votes. A player needed to receive at least 296 votes for the 75% needed for election .

“I hope I get in one day. It would be an incredible honor," Rodriguez said Wednesday during an online session with reporters ahead of his first ESPN broadcast of the baseball season. “I’d be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in, but if I don’t get in I have no one to blame but myself.”

Rodriguez is fourth on the career home run list with 696. He was suspended for the 2014 season for violations of baseball's joint drug program and collective bargaining agreement.

After four seasons as a broadcaster on ESPN's Sunday night telecasts, Rodriguez will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstay on New York Yankees’ broadcasts since 1992.

