The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

ABC News
ABC News
 22 hours ago

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)

4. Self Care by the Signs by Valerie Tejeda, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

Fiction

1. My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)

2. Beauty and the Baller by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Sebastian York, Savannah Peachwood (Brilliance Audio)

3. Seatmate by Cara Bastone, performed by Amanda Ronconi, Zachary Webber, Josh Hurley, Carol Monda, Corey Allen, Allyson Johnson, Eric Yves Garcia, Tanya Eby and Dina Pearlman (Audible Originals)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

5. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

6. Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)

7. Sea Storm by Andrew Mayne, narrated by Susannah Jones (Brilliance Audio)

8. Sylvanas (World of Warcraft) by Christie Golden, narrated by Patty Mattson (Random House Audio)

9. The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fatherly

Ken Burns’ Documentary Reveals Benjamin Franklin Was Not a Great Dad

What do you know about Benjamin Franklin, other than some weird anecdotes about kites and the fact that he’s on the hundred-dollar bill? If the answer is “not much,” this new PBS documentary is worth a look. “I would rather have it said,” Benjamin Franklin once wrote, “”He lived usefully’ than, ‘He died rich.'”
CELEBRITIES
The Fiction Addiction

New Janeite Spinoff: The Meyersons of Meryton

The Meyersons of Meryton(cover art from the publisher) The Meyersons of Meryton, by Mirta Ines Trupp, opens right after the end of Pride and Prejudice, when the Bennets make the acquaintance of the Meyerson family through the Gardiners. After a few gauche comments from Mrs Bennet, the two families soon become friends and even find themselves connected in a wild adventure in service to the crown.
ABC News

ABC News

