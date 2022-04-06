N.Y. man charged for theft from Naples Saks store

A felon from New York was arrested after allegedly attempting a theft at a high-end Naples department store.

29-year-old Rambo Harna of Flushing, N.Y. is charged with grand theft and giving false information.

Detectives said Harna approached the checkout with several items. An accomplice gave the clerk a large amount of cash and then took the money back. He did this several times before he and Harna ran out of the store with the merchandise without paying.

The pair then fled in a red Cadillac Escalade. The car was later located in a parking lot off Neapolitan Way, with Harna seen running from the area.

Harna was arrested after a store clerk identified him at the scene as one of the people involved in the theft. The charge of giving false information was levied when Harna gave deputies fake identification.

A search for the second suspect continues.