ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

N.Y. man charged for theft from Naples Saks store

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts4kL_0f1ERQVB00

A felon from New York was arrested after allegedly attempting a theft at a high-end Naples department store.

29-year-old Rambo Harna of Flushing, N.Y. is charged with grand theft and giving false information.

Detectives said Harna approached the checkout with several items. An accomplice gave the clerk a large amount of cash and then took the money back. He did this several times before he and Harna ran out of the store with the merchandise without paying.

The pair then fled in a red Cadillac Escalade. The car was later located in a parking lot off Neapolitan Way, with Harna seen running from the area.

Harna was arrested after a store clerk identified him at the scene as one of the people involved in the theft. The charge of giving false information was levied when Harna gave deputies fake identification.

A search for the second suspect continues.

Comments / 5

Related
The Staten Island Advance

5 New Jersey men charged in luxury SUV thefts; vehicle heists up in N.J., N.Y. since pandemic began

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Five New Jersey men were indicted after conspiring to “steal, receive, and/or fence” a dozen high-end vehicles, according to N.J. officials. Quamir Hodges, 24, Dion Wiggins, 21, Zaquan T. Wright, 19, Adrian Goolcharran, 37, and Burdley Jean, 41, were charged with second- or third-degree receiving stolen property, says a report from NJ.com.
WFMZ-TV Online

Catholic school principal charged with theft from the school

NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele and Upper Dublin Township Police Chief Francis Wheatley announced the arrest of John McGrath, 56, of East Norriton, on multiple felonies related to the theft of over $25,000 from Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School in Maple Glen. Upper Dublin Police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WPBF News 25

22-year-old woman killed in Boca Raton boating incident

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When friends and family talk about Lindsey Partridge, they talk about her energy and her love of life. “She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge. “I mean, she golfed and she hiked.”. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft#Naples Saks
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Five arrested in teenage crime spree in Lee County

Five people were busted after authorities say they went on a crime spree. The violent offenses include a single-vehicle crash, a hit-and-run crash, two stolen vehicles, a police chase and numerous burglaries. It began on March 9, when three men and one woman entered a store and stole an employee’s...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte man suffers critical injuries in motorcycle crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man was critically injured in a Charlotte County crash. This happened near the intersection of Chamberlain Blvd. and Canora Drive. FHP says a 41-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading north on Chamberlain Blvd. just south of Canora Drive. The motorcyclist left the roadway, ran...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
KGET

Man charged with 48 felonies in copper wire thefts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accused copper wire thief whom a private investigator referred to as “Public Enemy No. 1” in the agriculture business was charged Monday with 48 felonies and five misdemeanors. Christopher Williams, 46, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $500,000 bail. Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Williams has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy