America's "Number One Pre-roll Company" launches in Arizona

America's best-selling pre-roll cannabis brand Jeeter has recently launched across Arizona.

The California-based brand is known for its boutique flower options, with connoisseurs favoring their infused products.

These joints are hand rolled in cannabis concentrate oil and then covered in kief, making them ultra potent.

Kief is made of loose cannabis trichomes, which are the "crystals" of the main psychoactive ingredient: Tetrahydrocannabinol.

"Since launching, the response to our products, our brand has been incredible" shared Jeeter Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Sebastian Solano. "And as we level up our operational capabilities and expand the products we bring to market, we are thrilled to provide the Jeeter experience to more people across the country."

Jeeter operates out of a fully licensed 4.2 acre campus located in Desert Hot Springs and is comprised of a 9,000 SF facility housing the manufacturing, fulfillment, production, inventory, distribution and back office operations.

"Not only are we hyped about connecting in person and affording the community the opportunity to experience all of our offerings, but we are also most proud of what this means in terms of expanding our family by bringing on hundreds of new team members," added Solano.

The company is also expanding the Jeeter brand to Michigan this spring.

It expects to hire upwards of 300 new employees in Arizona and Michigan each.

