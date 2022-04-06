ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Midday Weather Update: Apr. 6, 2022

weareiowa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGusty winds are likely today, reaching...

www.weareiowa.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
Fox News

Southeast, mid-Atlantic facing severe storms forecast

Another day of strong-to severe storms will impact portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible. Rain will also sweep across the Northeast, clearing up Wednesday afternoon before the next round moves in on Thursday. Meanwhile, snow will accumulate across...
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
TMJ4 News

Rain and snow showers on Friday, snow squalls possible

Friday a few isolated showers are possible early, with a better chance for rain and snow showers Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Late afternoon and evening some heavy bursts of snow are possible. Those snow showers combined with wind gusts of 30-40 mph may result in snow squalls.
KTLA

Monday forecast: Mostly clear and comfortable before midweek heat wave

Look for mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions Monday. Forecasters are calling for some gusty winds to return to the region early this week as well. The afternoon high downtown is expected to be around 71 degrees Monday, which would be average for early April. However, temperatures are going to climb by 20 to 25 […]
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
