Man Threatens Woman With Bat

Deputies arrested a man after he reportedly threatened a woman with a baseball bat. Right around 5 pm, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an intoxicated man threatening a woman with a baseball bat on Germany Hollow Road.

The caller said the man fled the scene in a blue vehicle headed towards Wheelersburg. An officer spotted the man just after 6 pm and attempted to make a traffic stop. The man headed down Sugar Camp to 35 and then to Lick Run Lyra Road. Officers finally stopped the driver near 522 and Vernon.

Police arrested him for driving under the influence and arranged to have the vehicle towed.

Sciotodale Dog Attack

A Wilson Street woman contacted police to report her neighbor’s dogs were once again loose and chasing her children.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, the woman said her neighbor’s two dogs came onto her property, chased her children, and attacked her dog. The dog did not appear to be injured.

The officer was unable to make contact with the dogs’ owner. The deputy advised the woman to call the dog warden.