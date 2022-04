Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers needed to win if they wanted to remain in playoff contention. If they lost, they would have to hope for the San Antonio Spurs to lose against the Denver Nuggets. Well, in the end, the Lakers had the two worst scenarios play out. The Spurs won easily, all while the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns. Now, the Lakers will miss the playoffs for the second time in LeBron's tenure with the team.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO