ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Raging Waters At Cal Expo employee rescued after falling into empty pool

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Firefighters found themselves making a rescue at Raging Waters on Tuesday inside an empty pool. The Sacramento Fire Department says,...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

Spring Breaker billed almost $3K for water rescue after video shows he intentionally jumped off pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who jumped from Cole Park Pier early this week has been billed for his rescue, officials with the City of Corpus Christi said in a statement. The incident happened Monday, March 14. A rescue crew with the Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out to the pier after receiving reports that a man visiting the city for Spring Break fell off the pier into the water and was struggling to get back to shore.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WXII 12

Man survives after falling 30 to 50 feet into underground water tank

MONSON, Mass. — A man is expected to recover after he fell 30 to 50 feet into an underground water storage tank in a rural area of Monson, Massachusetts, according to police. Police said the Westcomm Regional Dispatch center received a call at approximately 8 p.m. Monday about a...
MONSON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
UPI News

Horse rescued from backyard pool in New York

March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a horse that fell into a resident's backyard pool and became entangled in the cover. The Bohemia Fire Department said crews responded alongside the Suffolk County Police Department when a horse apparently attempted to walk on the cover of a resident's pool and fell through to the water underneath.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Louisiana Man Rescues Boy From Alligator-Infested Waters After Hearing Cries for Help

In a quick act of selflessness, a Louisiana man rescues a 5-year-old boy from an alligator-infested canal. The boy had apparently fallen in and was crying for help. Faniel Duplantier spent his weekend watching alligators in the canal. It’s a good thing he was there when the incident happened. He had heard the boy’s cries for help and knew he had to do something. He immediately came to the rescue.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raging Waters#Water Park#Accident#Cal Expo
WMBB

SWFD rescues dog stuck under a pool deck

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District rescued a dog from an unfortunate situation on Monday. According to the SWFD, earlier this week Burkleigh the English Bulldog found himself stuck under a pool deck. SWFD District Chief Chris Kidder and Fleet Director David Meadows were in the vicinity of the call when […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Red River Gorge hiker rescued after falling 30 feet

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powell County Search & Rescue, along with several other agencies, helped get a hiker to the hospital after they fell off a rock face at Red River Gorge. In a Facebook post, Powell Search & Rescue said they responded to a call for a hiker...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WTOL-TV

Arkansas fire fighters rescue puppy after falling in ravine

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. — A two-month-old puppy is very thankful after a volunteer fire department in Mountain View rescued it after it fell in a ravine on Sunday. They dispatched their repelling team and lowered a basket in a narrow crevice to get him. According to a post on...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy