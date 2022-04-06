ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Can't Get Over Man's Brilliant Comeback to 'Evil' Mother-in-Law

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"Handled it like a champ." This man's legendary response to his mother-in-law's attempt to embarrass him is delighting...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

JC
22h ago

I don’t think he owes that woman anything,his remark was fantastic. She has been nasty for quite awhile & needs to stop. Her daughter should not have let this go on.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Woman questions whether she is wrong to refuse stepdaughter’s request to wear late daughter’s wedding dress

A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to refuse her stepdaughter’s request to wear her late daughter’s wedding gown after it sparked a family-wide argument. In a post shared to Reddit’s AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit, the 49-year-old woman, who posted under the username @67099107, revealed that her daughter Lauren passed away from sepsis at the age of 26, the same month that she was supposed to get married.According to the woman, her daughter’s death was “so sudden” and the family still doesn’t know “what went wrong”. “We were devastated to say the least,” she said, adding that...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother In Law#Internet#Cherryblossom7997#Redditor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
LAW
The Independent

Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told

An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.Jurors were told the body of Julie Burdett, 61, weighed just 4st 10lb when paramedics were finally called to her Leicester home.Prosecutors allege “extreme” hoarders 93-year-old Ralph Burdett and his son Philip, 59, left Julie to suffer “dreadful” injuries “surrounded by filth and squalor” for around two weeks in January 2019.Leicester Crown Court heard Philip was paid a carer’s allowance of £60 per week to help his sister.Jurors were told...
U.K.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
864K+
Followers
88K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy