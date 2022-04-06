Internet Can't Get Over Man's Brilliant Comeback to 'Evil' Mother-in-Law

A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to refuse her stepdaughter’s request to wear her late daughter’s wedding gown after it sparked a family-wide argument. In a post shared to Reddit’s AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit, the 49-year-old woman, who posted under the username @67099107, revealed that her daughter Lauren passed away from sepsis at the age of 26, the same month that she was supposed to get married.According to the woman, her daughter’s death was “so sudden” and the family still doesn’t know “what went wrong”. “We were devastated to say the least,” she said, adding that...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 DAYS AGO