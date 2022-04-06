What's that smell in Stow? Repairs to water plant stir up sewage odor

Residents in the southern section of Stow may experience a pungent odor when they are outside this week.

The Water Reclamation Facility run by Summit County Department of Sanitary Sewer Services is currently repairing valves and cleaning tanks, which is causing the not-so-fresh aroma wafting around the area, according to the county.

Repairs to the Fishcreek Water Reclamation Facility (Plant 25), 2910 N. River Road, are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Due to the maintenance, sewage treatment is limited, causing odor issues. The odor is not dangerous nor is it giving off toxic fumes, said Director of Sanitary Sewer Services Michael Vinay.

"The plant’s oxidation ditch, which is a component of the plant’s sewage treatment process, was shut down to replace internal recycle propeller pumps, repair valves and to clean the bottom of the ditch," Vinay said. "This particular cleaning is required every five to seven years."

At this time, there is no other maintenance work of this nature scheduled.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact DSSS at 330-926-2400.

The sanitary sewer services department has been in contact with the City of Stow and expects the issue to be resolved by the end of week.

