ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tax fraud inquiry into consultancy firms launched as French election looms

By Angelique Chrisafis in Paris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMQxD_0f1ENbpm00
A report by the French Senate, which is majority rightwing, concluded that public spending on consultants had more than doubled from 2018 to 2021.

French financial prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected tax fraud by global management consultancy firms, just as Emmanuel Macron’s re-election campaign has been hit by a row over the government’s use of private advisers.

An investigation by the French Senate recently concluded that French public spending on consultants had more than doubled between 2018 and 2021, and reached a record level of €$1bn last year.

The senate, which has a majority on the right, condemned what it called the “sprawling phenomenon” of dozens of private and international firms being hired to advise the government.

Senators singled out the US-based consultancy giant McKinsey, which it said did not pay corporation tax over a 10-year period despite declaring sales of €329m in France.

The senate report alleged that McKinsey used a system of “tax optimisation” through its Delaware-based parent company. McKinsey responded with a statement saying it “respects French tax rules that apply to it” and defended its work in France. The firm said it had paid €422m in taxes and social charges in France.

On Wednesday, France’s national financial prosecutor’s office announced that an investigation had been launched into alleged “money laundering aggravated by tax fraud”. Prosecutors did not name any specific company, but said they would investigate tax practices by management consultancy firms as a whole.

The row over the role of consultancy firms has been dubbed “the McKinsey affair” and has created an unexpected image problem for Macron’s re-election campaign.

It is not illegal for the government to use private consultants, and Macron is not accused of personal wrongdoing. But his political opponents have said taxpayers’ money was spent too lavishly on international consultancies. They said this reflected Macron’s background as a former investment banker, and dubbed him a “president of the rich”.

The radical left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon said it was a “scandal” that the state employed private consultants and said he would put an end to such contracts. The far right’s Marine Le Pen said it was “shocking” and “insulting” for taxpayers to see so much of their money spent on consultants.

Macron has responded by saying that France used consultancy firms much less than other countries and that public procurement policies had been strictly followed. He said nothing “murky” had gone on and that it was “totally false” to imply any wrongdoing.

He insisted he had been leading an “international battle” in Europe to get big global firms to pay a minimum tax in the country where they earn profits, and said additional help had been required during the Covid-19 pandemic, when ministries and civil servants had been stretched thin.

Macron enjoyed a boost in the polls last month as voters approved of his handling of the crisis in Ukraine, but he has recently dipped slightly ahead of the first round on 10 April. Meanwhile, far-right Le Pen has risen in the polls and is currently running second behind Macron. She is expected to go through to a final round against him on 24 April.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French government says McKinsey will pay all taxes it should pay

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday confirmed that a preliminary investigation linked to tax fraud had been launched into the French arm of US consultancy firm McKinsey by France's national financial prosecution office PNF. PNF earlier on Wednesday said launched a tax fraud probe linked to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

‘People can reach their own conclusions’: Minister grilled on Rishi Sunak’s wife tax affairs

Cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted the public “can reach their own conclusions” on the tax affairs of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s millionaire wife, Akshata Murty.In an attempt to defend the Ms Murthy, the business secretary also said that the the non-domiciled status has been “part of the UK tax system for more than 200 years”.It comes afterThe Independent revealed the chancellor’s wife, whose family business is estimated to be worth around £3.5 billion, has claimed the “non-dom” status in order to save on her tax bill.Last week, as the chancellor faced questions over Ms Murty’s stake in IT and...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Election#Consultancies#Consultancy#French#The French Senate
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

228K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy