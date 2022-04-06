ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans Troll Anthony Davis, Lakers With Tweet After L.A.’s Elimination From Play-In Tourney

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZmgO_0f1ENWN100

New Orleans didn’t forget the big man’s taunt from 2019.

The Lakers bowed out of the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament with a 121–110 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

L.A.’s seventh-straight defeat brought an end to the team’s chances at making the playoffs, but it only increased the amount of criticism that the preseason title hopefuls received. One of the best reactions to the Lakers’ postseason elimination came from the Pelicans.

New Orleans, who clinched a spot in the play-in tournament with a win on Tuesday, dusted off a three-year old reference to troll Los Angeles on social media. The Pelicans tweeted out “That’s All Folks!” after the Lakers lost on Tuesday, harkening back to when L.A. star Anthony Davis wore a shirt with that same slogan after New Orleans missed out on the playoffs during the 2018–19 season.

Of course, Davis played for the Pelicans during the early part of his career from 2012 to ’19, meaning he wore the “That’s All Folks” shirt when he was still technically a member of the organization. He made a very public trade request during that year’s campaign and was ultimately traded to the Lakers for a bevy of players and draft picks in July 2019.

This spring, the shoe is on the other foot, so to speak. New Orleans will have a chance to play its way into the Western Conference playoff field while Los Angeles heads into an offseason with more questions about the future than answers.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Has More Rings Than LeBron James, More Points Than Michael Jordan, But No One Is Talking About Him As The GOAT

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.
NBA
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
NBA Analysis Network

3 Offseason Targets The Lakers Should Already Be Targeting

Despite entering the year as a finals contender, things have not gone as planned for the Los Angeles Lakers. Between injuries and questionable personnel fits, they struggled greatly throughout the course of the regular season. Currently, the Lakers sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with a record of 31-47.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
FOXBusiness

Tiger Woods explains shoe choice despite Nike endorsement deal

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he intends on playing at the Masters this week and will go through another practice round just to make sure he’ll be up to the task. Before Woods addressed the media at Augusta National, his attire during the practice rounds was making a lot of noise. Woods has a deal with Nike to use their equipment but has chosen to wear FootJoy shoes instead.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Basketball#Pelicans Troll#Lakers With#Suns#Extra Mustard Cov
FanSided

Russell Westbrook still isn’t done throwing Frank Vogel under the bus

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook isn’t quite finished with hinting at disagreement with Frank Vogel and the Lakers coaching staff. When ESPN reported in early March that the Lakers organization was pressuring Frank Vogel to demote Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, Vogel maintained that there was enough time for Westbrook to turn his season around the way he did with the Washington Wizards.
NBA
The Spun

Nike Releases Statement On Tiger Woods Shoe Situation

As the golf world waits with anticipation for Tiger Woods to announce a decision on The Masters, some controversy has emerged over his choice of footwear. Specifically, his lack of Nike shoes at Augusta National despite his massive sponsorship deal with them. Woods has represented Nike for over 25 years...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Hakeem Olajuwon And Shaquille O’Neal Rode A Tandem Bicycle In Central Park For A Taco Bell Commercial In 1995

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon are two of the best players in the history of the NBA. Both Hakeem and Shaq are considered elite big men who revolutionized the league. During the absence of Michael Jordan, Shaq and Hakeem actually faced off against each other in the NBA Finals. But while the competition on the court was fierce, off the court, the duo were strolling around on a tandem bike in New York.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy