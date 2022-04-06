ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Odds (Knights Set for Big Win)

By Joe Summers
 22 hours ago

We've got a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions tonight as the 39-28-4 Vegas Golden Knights host the 32-28-10 Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 p.m. EST. These squads just played a few days ago, with Vegas notching a 3-2 victory to extend their winning streak to five games. The Canucks,...

NHL

McDavid, Oilers defeat Sharks in OT, move into second in Pacific

SAN JOSE -- Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday. McDavid scored his 41st goal on a breakaway off a long pass from goalie Mike Smith to extend his point streak to 14 games (12 goals, 15 assists).
NHL
Magic vs. Hornets Prediction and Odds (Value on Total in Charlotte)

Magic: +13 (-108) 230.5 (Over -108/Under -108) This is a tale of two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum on each side of the ball. Offensively, the Hornets are ninth in the NBA over their last 10 games in offensive rating while Orlando is dead last. On defense, the Hornets are 26th in defensive rating while the Magic ranks seventh over that same stretch.
NHL

Huberdeau, Panthers pad lead in Atlantic with OT win against Maple Leafs

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored at 2:47 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers won after trailing by four goals for the second time in three games with a 7-6 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Huberdeau won it on a 2-on-1 with Aleksander...
NHL
The Blackhawks may have tipped plans to trade Toews or Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks were very active at the NHL’s trade deadline this year. They traded guys like Marc-Andre Fleury, Brandon Hagel, and Ryan Carpenter during that week leading up to the final minute and received some pretty good assets in return. They also might have tipped off the fact...
NHL
NHL

GAME DAY | Canucks at Vegas

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between Vancouver and Vegas this season: Nov. 13 (7-4 L), Apr. 3 (3-2 OTL), Apr. 6 (away), Apr. 12 (home). The Canucks have a 2-8-2 all-time record against the Golden Knights, including a 1-5-0 record on the road. The Canucks are 2-6-2 in...
NHL
NHL

Carlson helps Capitals top Lightning, gain in wild card

WASHINGTON -- John Carlson scored two power-play goals and had two assists in the Washington Capitals' 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, giving him 1,401 NHL points (773 goals, 628 assists) in 1,265 games for...
NHL
FOX Sports

Oilers play the Kings, aim for 6th straight win

Edmonton Oilers (41-25-5, second in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-24-10, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton heads into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of five consecutive games. The Kings are 9-9-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks 10th in the Western Conference...
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Canadiens, April 5

The set-up The Sens (25-37-5) made it two straight wins as they again beat Detroit 5-2 Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Montreal (19-39-11) won 5-4 in a shootout in Tampa Bay Saturday night and are 2-2-1 over their last five games. Ottawa has slowly been finding its offensive footing...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Lightning vs. Capitals prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/6/2022

Under: 6.5 (-128) *Watch NHL Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) After a hot four-game win streak, the Lightning have been struck by two losses in a row, as they got dropped by the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss and then again at home by the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday, 6-2. The Bolts can pick up the pieces this Wednesday night against a team they have already victimized twice this season. Tampa Bay defeated the Capitals on the road in October, 2-1, and then again in November at home, 3-2. Those are two tight contests the Lightning survived thanks in large part to the admirable job of their goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is still one of the best in the business. In those two meetings with the Caps, Vasilevskiy made 63 saves off the 66 shots he faced.
NHL

Johansen, Predators defeat Wild to gain ground in Central Division

NASHVILLE -- Ryan Johansen scored his first NHL hat trick, Juuse Saros made 47 saves, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Johansen gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 13:52 of the first period, redirecting a pass from Filip Forsberg at the top...
NBC Sports

Sabres playoff drought reaches NHL-record 11th consecutive season

Since the start of March the Buffalo Sabres have been playing their best hockey of the season, going 10-4-3 over their past 17 games and beating a number of playoff teams and Stanley Cup contenders. It is obviously a case of too little, too late, because they are still far...
