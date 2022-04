The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up to compete in the play-in tournament, but their season can go far beyond the tournament. The Brooklyn Nets have not had the smoothest season. Kyrie Irving has missed a number of games because of New York’s vaccine mandate and the Nets have had to play some games without Kevin Durant because of injuries. Despite these setbacks, the Nets still managed to make it to the play-in tournament and they have a chance to make a deep playoff run.

