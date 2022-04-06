ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey unveils limited-edition Kit Kat flavor

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtQhC_0f1EN9On00

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – Kit Kat fans are getting a new limited-edition flavor inspired by a classic baked good.

The Hershey Company unveiled the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat, featuring a blueberry muffin-flavored creme “with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar.”

The flavor will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, a 3-ounce king bar, and 0.49-ounce snack size.

State senate committee to vote on Hershey Kiss bill

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!”

More information about Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats is available on brand’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man flicks lit cigarette, punches son, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said an argument turned physical late last month. Fernando Fernandez, 45, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on March 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 900 block of West University […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ComicBook

Pop-Tarts Unveils New Snickerdoodle Flavor

Pop-Tarts is adding another new flavor to the lineup, this time offering cookie fans a new way to enjoy a beloved classic, just in Pop-Tart form. On Tuesday, Kellogg's announced that this spring, Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts are joining the lineup as their latest flavor. The new Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts join an ever-expanding lineup which includes Cookies & Creme, Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts, and more.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Hershey, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Hershey, PA
Sports
iheart.com

White Claw Unveils New Hard Seltzers Flavors

New flavors of White Claw hard seltzers will be making their way to store shelves this spring. The new flavors include Citrus Yuzu Smash, a combination of lemon and yuzu; Tropical Pomelo Smash, a blend of pomelo, lime, orange, and lemon; Watermelon Lime Smash, with watermelon and lime; and Wildberry Acai Smash, a mix of wild berries and acai.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

This Might Have Been The Origin Of Kit Kat's Name

When you're eating candy, you probably don't care what it's called so long as it tastes good — but don't a lot of candies have some pretty weird names? You have the obvious ones like Hershey's, which is named after founder Milton S. Hershey, but then you get to the pretty strange ones: Zagnuts, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Goobers, Nerds, the list can go on. While deciphering all these wacky and colorful candy names would be a whole rabbit hole itself, the one candy we're here to talk about today is the Kit Kat.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspected porch pirate

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing packages.  According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below has been caught on camera stealing from the porches of several homes in Midland. MPD said the man has been seen leaving in two […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kat Graham
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around 12:23 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ComicBook

Pillsbury Releases Limited Edition Easter Cookies

With Daylight Savings Time back in effect and St. Patrick's Day just around the corner, spring is effectively here and that means it's time for Easter treats. To get people into the festive spirit, Pillsbury is bringing back three beloved cookie dough varieties just in time for the holiday — but only for a limited time.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kats#Food Drink#Whtm#State Senate Committee
hypebeast.com

Crocs Unveils Lucky Charms Edition Red Clogs and Jibbitz

Following their last team-up featuring a yellow pair, Crocs reunited with Lucky Charms for a new pack of red clogs and Jibbitz. The latest clogs come dressed in the bright red shade of the iconic General Mills packaging adorned with graphics of the Lucky Charms text logo and a rainbow. Classic cereal-themed Jibbitz used in their last collaboration make a return and sees shapes of a unicorn, shooting star, clover hat, rainbow, and the Lucky Charms branding. Completing the design is a yellow back strap and a “Magically Delicious” text at the heel.
APPAREL
ABC Big 2 News

Drunk driver causes early morning crash, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
MIDLAND, TX
Mashed

Redditors Are Jealous Of These Limited-Edition Chick-Fil-A Socks

It's probably safe to say that people who love Chick-fil-A, really love Chick-fil-A. How else do you explain the North Carolina man who delayed bringing his pregnant wife to the hospital after she went into labor just so he could satisfy his desire for Chick-fil-A nuggets? While not all dedicated fans of this popular chicken chain let childbirth take a temporary backseat to nuggets, they might show loyalty by becoming a member of the Signature Rewards program.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after attacking pet husky with an axe

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man who is accused of attacking his pet husky with an axe during a “psychotic episode.” According to Hidalgo County Public Records, John Mark Duffey II was arrested on charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony. The probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Duffey […]
MISSION, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating Sam’s Club theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing. According to a Facebook post, on March 22, the man picture below walked out of Sam’s Club without paying for more than $1,700 worth of electronics.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for missing man

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man. Edward “Eddie” Adams, 54, was last seen on April 1.  According to OPD, Adams is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Adams might be driving a 2016 red […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Motorcyclist arrested for street racing, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he was caught racing Sunday night. Ryan Leathers, 37, has been charged with Racing on a Highway.  According to an affidavit, on April 3, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working a special assignment aimed at catching drivers speeding and racing […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy